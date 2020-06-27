Call for City Council to secure additional funding to enhance amenities in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to secure more funding to enhance amenities in Salthill.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly has criticised the local authority for not including Leisureland in its application for Urban Regeneration Funding.

It comes as the City Council has included a site at Earl’s Island, adjacent to NUIG, in its funding application.

Councillor Connolly argues that while the university makes a significant economic contribution to the city, it’s not the only revenue source.

He’s calling for Leisureland to be redeveloped into a multifunctional building with a specific artistic and cultural remit.

The City West Councillor says Salthill has been under funded for too long.

