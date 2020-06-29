Call for city council to give sports clubs 50 percent credit on pitch fees next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to give sports clubs a 50 percent credit on next year’s pitch licence fees.

It comes as sports clubs have had their activities suspended since March due to the ongoing pandemic.

With most of the season postponed, clubs have lost out on key revenue streams while still paying overheads.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling for the discount on next year’s pitch fees for clubs that use council pitches.

He says the 50 percent credit would go some way to helping clubs to get back on their feet….