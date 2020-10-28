Call for assurance that city will get ‘fair share’ of new Garda recruits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for an assurance that the city will get its ‘fair share’ of the extra Garda resources announced in the recent budget.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says funding was announced for 620 new recruits – and the city is in desperate need of more Gardai on the ground.

He says Gardai in Galway are doing the best they can with the limited resources available to them.

However, he argues more support is needed to allow for more traditional type policing, as well as the targeting of specific crime hot-spots.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers is urging Chief Superintendent Tom Curley to give an assurance that Galway City will get a fair share of the new recruits announced for Budget 2021….

