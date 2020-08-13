Call for An Bord Pleanála to find new ways for City Ring Road Oral Hearing to resume

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for An Bord Pleanála to find new ways for the Galway City Ring Road oral hearing to resume.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne has written to the Chief Executive of An Bord Pleanála seeking clarification on when the proceedings will recommence.

Senator Kyne has asked the planning body to consider using multiple rooms or venues and video confrencing software so the hearing can continue.

The oral hearing was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Senator Kyne says the project is too important for Galway to allow an indefinite drift in the timeline of the hearing.