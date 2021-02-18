Call for all of Galway’s island residents to be vaccinated in single visit

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based Senator Sean Kyne says it makes most sense for the HSE to vaccinate all of Galway’s island residents against Covid-19 in a single visit.

He points out that if the protocol from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee was followed, multiple trips to each island would be required based on different age coherts.

Senator Kyne says this just doesn’t make sense from a practical point of view given the small populations involved.

He also adds that venues in Connemara should be considered as vaccination centres in addition to the centre earmarked for Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit.

Senator Kyne says this would ease the burden for travel from West Connemara and avoid unnecessary journeys to Galway City.

He argues it would also ease the workload for the health service.