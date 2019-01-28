Call for air service to Inishbofin from Inverin via Cleggan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for the introduction of an air service connecting Na Minna airport to Inishbofin via Cleggan.

The airstrips at Inishbofin and Cleggan, which were completed in 2009, are currently not in use.

Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is proposing a service to link Na Minna airport to Inishbofin via Cleggan – allowing the people of Inishbofin the choice to travel to and from both locations.

