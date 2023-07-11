Call for additional funding for Domestic Violence Response Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The resources of Domestic Violence Response Galway are becoming extremely stretched due to increased demand.

That’s according to Senator Sean Kyne, who told the Seanad that the number of women accessing the service has increased “exponentially” in recent years.

He said between 2021 and 2022, demand increased by 20 percent, while demand for court advocacy services also increased by 50 percent.

Senator Kyne said DVR Galway must now plan for further expansion – but it urgently needs funding to do that.