Call for additional car parks in Salthill to facilitate growth

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has called for additional car parking facilities in Salthill to help the village grow and thrive.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins says Salthill is becoming increasingly busy and more parking is needed to accommodate visitors.

She claims the lack of parking facilities is deterring people to visiting local businesses and is leading to illegal parking in some areas.

Councillor Higgins is suggesting that Bailey Point be used to provide additional car parking