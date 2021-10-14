Call for action to deal with recurring water outages at Caltra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish water and Galway County Council are still not dealing with the major issues of burst pipes at Caltra in Belclare.

That’s according to local councillor Andrew Reddington who says farmers and householders are sick and tired of the lack of action on the recurring issue.

It comes as residents and businesses in the Kilconly and surrounding areas have been advised by the utility that they will be without a supply of water today,

It’s due to a burst watermain.

Areas affected include Kilconly, Liss , Logawannia, and Shrule Road, Headford.

Irish Water says repair works are underway and supply will be restored as soon as possible.