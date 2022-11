Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a demand for action on unattended children riding ponies and operating sulkies on the N84 Headford Road.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard claims that some of the children appear to be as young as eight years old.

Councillor James Charity says this is an ongoing issue that appears to raise its head around the same time every year.

He told Joseph Murray firm action is needed from a number of stakeholders, including Gardaí and Galway County Council.