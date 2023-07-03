Call for action on scourge of disposable vapes dumped in city streets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is demanding action be taken on the scourge of disposable vapes being dumped in public areas.

Councillor Niall McNelis says litter wardens are picking up “scores” of the devices every day, including in parks and along streets.

He feels the single-use devices should be banned due to their unsustainable nature, as they cannot be recycled at present despite containing batteries.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor McNelis, said it’s a serious concern and effort must be made locally to address it.