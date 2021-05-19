Call for action on derelict buildings in Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for action to be taken on what has been described as “deplorable” derelict buildings along the Main Street in Oranmore.

Councillor Liam Carroll told a meeting of Athenry-Oranmore municipal district that many have fallen into “wrack and ruin”.

The buildings he referenced are located between the Coast Road bridge and the junction with the Dublin Road in the village centre.

Councillor Carroll argued they’ve been left vacant for a considerable time and are rapidly deteriorating – and pressure must be put on their owners to improve their condition.

Councillor Carroll says the local Tidy Towns Committee has previously painted some of them, but there’s only so much local volunteers can do.