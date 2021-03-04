Call for action on crumbling exterior of Bailey Point in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Bailey Point business premises and apartment complex in Salthill to be given a ‘face lift.’

City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has expressed her frustration that Galway City Council will not intervene and resolve the decline of the external parts of the building.

Councillor Higgins has described the development in its current state as ‘an eyesore,’ due to large amount of plaster falling from the exterior.

She says she’s been working with the Local Authority and apartment owners to try and reach a satisfactory conclusion on the matter, however, structural defects to the external facade of the development cannot be pursued under planning enforcement.

The Fine Gael Councillor has also written to the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien requesting a policy change in the interest of maintaining the positive features of the structure and ensuring falling debris will no longer pose a health and safety risk.