Call for action on boy racers between Claregalway and Abbeyknockmoy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is raising concerns about large gatherings of boy racers between Claregalway and Abbeyknockmoy in recent days.

Councillor David Collins say up to 40 cars have been assembling at crossroads around Claregalway, Turloughmore and Abbeyknockmoy during the hours of darkness.

He claims the drivers are queuing up to do ‘doughnuts’, speeding off and lining up again.

He says Gardai have been made aware of the gatherings, but the cars have often moved onto the next area at high speed before Gardai can arrive on the scene.

Councillor Collins says these boy racers are causing huge disturbances, instilling fear in local residents and are responsible for a large amount of littering.

Fine Gael Councillor Collins says things are tough enough for people as it is without having to endure this stressful behavior…