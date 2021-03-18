Call for action as farmers across West report wool price at all-time low

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A TD is calling for decisive action as sheep farmers across the West struggle to secure a fair price for wool.

Roscommon Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says the current price is essentially worthless at 5c per KG.

She says there’s effectively been a collapse in wool prices but the Government has continued on a course of inaction.

It comes as the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett has announced she is looking for input from stakeholders to guide the commissioning of a major feasibility study on wool.

This aims to identify domestic and international market opportunities for wool based products.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says the industry is on the floor…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…