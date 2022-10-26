Call for action amid claims rural Loughrea being “destroyed” by illegal dumping



Galway Bay fm newsroom- Rural areas of Loughrea are absolutely riddled with illegal dumping that is destroying the local environment.

That’s according to Councillor Shane Curley, who’s calling for increased local inspections to ensure households are using correct waste disposal services.

He says clean-ups are costing a fortune at the tax payers expense – and something has to be done to tackle the issue.

Councillor Curley says increased inspections have had a positive impact in other areas – and can work in Loughrea.