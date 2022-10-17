Call for 404 bus service to be extended to Clarinbridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for the 404 bus service to be extended to Clarinbridge.

Currently, the 404 runs between Newcastle and Oranmore and serves almost 30 stops.

Councillor Martina Kinnane argues it should be extended out to Clarinbridge, where there is significant demand.

She’s also calling for improved services on the 434 service between Gort and Galway – claiming the bus is often full by the time it reaches Kilcolgan and Clarinbridge in the morning.

Councillor Kinnane says if we want people to use public transport, we have to provide a service.