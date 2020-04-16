Calf Investment Scheme expanded to support local farmers during COVID-19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Calf Investment Scheme has been expanded to assist local farmers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The budget for the initiative has increased from 1.5 million euro to 4 million euro to fully fund eligible applicants.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney who says a suite of measures have been introduced by the Department of Agriculture to support the farming sector.

These include, improvements to the inspection process for farm payments, assistance for farmers in submitting TB tests and special dispensations for transporting animals for sale.

Minister Canney says it’s vital that farmers are supported for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s announced new measures to increase the cash flow of farmers and reduce administration surrounding payments.

Advances of direct payments are being increased from 50% to 70% and rural development payments from 75% to 85%.

Farmers will start receiving these advances from mid-October, however member states will be able to pay farmers before finalising all on-the-spot checks.

In addition, the number of physical on-the-spot eligibility checks in relation to parts of the CAP budget are being reduced to minimise physical contact between farmers and inspectors.

