2 January 2024

Caherlistrane woman nominated for IFA National Treasurer election

Caherlistrane’s Rose Mary McDonagh has been nominated to go forward for the IFA’s National Treasurer position.

Rose Mary just finished up a term as Chairman of the IFA Farm Business Committee at the end of 2023.

The election to succeed Martin Stapleton in the Treasurer role will take place at the AGM in the Irish Farm Centre next Tuesday January 9th.

Rose Mary will go up against Monaghan’s Patrick McCormick, alongside two Cork candidates – Pat O’Keeffe and Nigel Sweetnam

