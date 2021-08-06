Cabinet told Galway is showing the third highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The highest number of cases of Covid-19 since late January has been reported today.

The government says there are 1,782 new infections.

The seven-day average has risen to about 1,300 cases – with very high incidence rates in Donegal, Louth and Galway.

The government says the trajectory of the virus is very uncertain.

The Cabinet sub-committee of senior Ministers was updated on the current Covid situation by CMO Dr Tony Holohan, the HSE’s Paul Reid and Brian MacCraith of the vaccine taskforce.

1,782 new cases of Covid have been reported today – the highest number since January – with 193 in hospital and 28 in ICU

Ministers decided a roadmap will be provided for the easing of all remaining restrictions, including those on the live events sector, by the end of this month.

While the ban on Communions, Confirmations and other religious services will be lifted in September, subject to public health advice at the time.

Separately to all that, Fáilte Ireland has released new guidelines meaning social events of 200 people can be held outdoors at the likes of pubs, restaurants and hotels.

People will be allowed to book multiple tables – but won’t be allowed to mingle between them.

While live music is now allowed at those outdoor venues.

The Licensed Vintners Association has called for that to be extended to allow live music indoors, and it wants to see late night bars and nightclubs open from September.