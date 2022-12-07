Cabinet to sign-off on new surgical hub for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cabinet Ministers are this morning expected to sign off on the creation of five new surgical hubs across the country, to deal with the backlog of planned operations.

The hubs will be located in Galway Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin at a cost of up to 100 million euro.

The surgical hubs will focus on high volume surgeries like ear, nose and throat issues, urology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and general surgery.

A similar hub operating in Tallaght has reported a 90 per cent reduction in patients waiting more than three months for procedures over the past year and a half.

Ministers will also be asked this morning to progress the development of a new elective hospital in Galway, which would be based at Merlin Park.

They’ll also be looking at new elective hospitals for Cork and Dublin.