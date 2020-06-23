Cabinet to make decision on Thursday on date for reopening of off-shore islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision will be made on Thursday on the official date for the reopening of off-shore island communities in Galway and across the country.

Concerns have been mounting in island communities with calls for clarity on the official reopening date.

The islands had been due to reopen on August 10th as part of phase 5, however the roadmap was later updated with the removal of phase 5.

Many businesses are keen to reopen as soon as possible to maintain livelihoods, however many communities also have concerns over public health as restrictions on travel are lifted and islands welcome visitors.

Outgoing Gaeltacht Minister and Galway Senator Sean Kyne says he has received multiple representations from island communities in Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oirr as well as Inishbofin.

He told Galway Talks, it will ultimately be a cabinet decision which will be made clear on Thursday – however concerns must be taken into account from all sides…