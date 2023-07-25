Cabinet to hear recommendaton to reinstate Claremorris to Athenry rail line today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cabinet will today hear a recommendation to reinstate the Claremorris to Athenry rail line today.

The suggestion is contained in the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review, which Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing forward.

It has 30 recommendations for the network, including higher speed trains, more electrification of the network and more frequent trains between cities and towns.

Among its recommendations is the restoration of part of the Western Rail Corridor, connecting Athenry and Claremorris.

It also recommends building the Limerick to Foynes railway and starting the south Wexford railway between Rosslare and Waterford.