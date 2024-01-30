Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage

Share story:
Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage

Cabinet is set to discuss increased funding for the humanitarian scheme set aside for areas, including Galway, impacted by recent storms

Huge numbers of homeowners and businesses have applied for aid – after Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi last year.

Parts of Galway city, Clarinbridge, Oranmore and Kinvara were particularly affected, with some business owners only recently able to secure funding.

In October it was announced that businesses could apply for up to 100 thousand euro to repair the damage caused by the storms

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney will bring a memo topping up the amount of money available to the humanitarian schemes after Storms Babet and Ciaran late last year.

The floods and high winds badly damaged businesses across the country, with huge damage recorded in Cork, Louth and Galway in particular.

The Cabinet originally approved 5.3 million euro for the scheme but this will be topped up by an addition 5.7 million bringing the total fund to 11 million euro.

It’s believed that this is due to the larger than expected number of applicants with the entitlements of the recipients unlikely to change.

 

Share story:

Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes. The project, led by O’ Malley construction, would be based at a site beh...

Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon

It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yesterday was from Cortoon. Kathleen Finnegan was hit ...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry

The approval of a new housing estate in Athenry town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents. Laurem Construction Ltd was granted permiss...

Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February

FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project will look at essential skills for those specialising in t...