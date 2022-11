Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Higher Education Minister wants the state to part-fund student accommodation in three areas, including Galway.

Cabinet will consider proposals this morning aimed at adding a total of 700 beds in Galway, Maynooth and Limerick.

Ministers will also consider expanding the capital devolved grant to allow colleges to repurpose vacant housing to accommodate students.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Minister Harris, explains his plans: