Cabinet Minister pledges to contact CEO of Irish Water over outages in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A senior Cabinet Minister has pledged to contact the CEO of Irish Water over significant outages across Galway.

The matter was raised by Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who highlighted a litany of issues – and ongoing lack of explanation from Irish Water.

It comes as Irish Water is to be summoned to County Hall to explain to councillors why these issues are not being addressed.

Issues include repeat outages in area like Gort, Loughrea and Athenry – as well as repeat boil water notices in Gort, one of which was in place for six months.

Speaking in response, Minister Darragh O’ Brien said he would contact the CEO of Irish Water directly.