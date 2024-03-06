Galway Bay FM

6 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate

Share story:
Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate

A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Farrell that many people “have no choice” but to emigrate.

She said many in Australia are “homesick” and keen to move home but cannot due to high rents and the rising cost of buying a home.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said many people just can’t see themselves as being able to set up a life in Ireland, even if they want to.

But while Minister Pascal Donohue accepted more homes are needed, he took aim at Sinn Fein’s policy on rents.

Share story:

Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway

Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway. It’s working with the National Office in seeking approval ...

New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared to the same time in 2023. That’s despite an increase...

University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation. Dr. Christia...

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People. Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research...