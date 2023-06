Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Cabinet Minister has admitted that major delays to a report from the Galway Housing Taskforce are “unusual”.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

She pointed out there’s not been one single report produced since the taskforce was set up by Government in 2019 to analyze the local housing crisis.

Speaking in response, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohue wasn’t aware of the specifics – but admitted it is unusual.

Photo – Wiki