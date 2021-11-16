Cabinet due to sign off on compensation scheme for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cabinet is due to sign off on a long awaited compensation scheme for the survivors of Mother and Baby Homes when it meets this morning.

It’s understood the scheme is worth 800 million euro and will also include an action plan on access to birth records.

The Children’s Minister will bring the proposals to senior ministers this morning and they will then be sent to survivors once approved.

The Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam operated between 1925 and 1961, during which time, 2,219 women passed through its doors.

Thousands of women and children stayed at these Mother and Baby homes.

It’s understood there will be different thresholds of compensation under the 800 million euro scheme and some survivors will be eligible for medical cards.

An action plan will also be announced on access to birth records.

This long awaited scheme was meant to be ready by the end of April but has faced numerous delays.

It follows the publication of the Report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and County Homes back in January – which was criticised by many survivors and campaigners.

An official announcement is expected this afternoon.