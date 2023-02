Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cabinet has approved an increase of €20,000 to local authority home loans in Galway.

From March 1st, the home price limit for first time buyers in the city and county will be €330,000.

Income limits and house prices are set to increase for people who want to avail of a home-loan from their local authority.

Fine Gael housing spokesperson Senator John Cummins says it’s a positive move for those with single incomes: