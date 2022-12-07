Cabinet approval for surgical hub for Galway and site for new elective hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cabinet has today approved a new surgical hub for Galway – and given the green light for a site at Merlin Park to be used for a new elective hospital.

The surgical hub will focus on high volume surgeries like ear, nose and throat issues, urology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and general surgery.

A similar hub operating in Tallaght has reported a 90 per cent reduction in patients waiting more than three months for procedures.

While Merlin Park was already understood to be the location for a new elective hospital, it’s now officially been rubber-stamped.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says what’s important now, is that we keep the ball rolling.

While there are no firm details on the now-approved surgical hub in Galway, Minister Naughton says it will also be a very important facility.