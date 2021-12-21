Cabinet agrees new elective hospital at Merlin Park will offer inpatient facilities

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Cabinet has agreed that a new elective hospital earmarked for Merlin Park will have inpatient facilities.

That’s according to Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten, who says Government has today committed to the measure and cleared the way for the project to move to the next stage.

Previously, there had been widespread confusion over whether or not it would offer inpatient treatment, which many argue is critical to tackling capacity issues and waiting lists at UHG.

Minister Naughton says the new hospital would be delivered in two phases – commencing with day cases, diagnostics and outpatients, followed by inpatient treatment.

While today’s approval will be viewed as a positive milestone, the project remains in the very early stages of development and would still be years away.

Minister Naughton says there will now need to be further engagement with clinicians and all stakeholders to ensure the planned hospital is best placed to meet the needs of the region.