CAB seizes cash, cannabis and electronic devices in search involving Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized cash, cannabis, documentation and electronic devices after a search operation in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Westmeath and Cork

CAB was supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, Gardaí and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

A man in his forties was arrested during the operation for an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and detained at a Garda station in Co. Westmeath.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.