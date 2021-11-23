CAB searches in Galway and Limerick as part of drugs investigation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Criminal Assets Bureau has conducted a search operation in Galway and Limerick in six homes and one business and has seized cash, jewellery, designer goods and a high end car

The search operation targeted an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Galway region.

The operation involved over 60 personnel and was led by Bureau Officers supported by the Galway Divisional Drug Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, The Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a profiler attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

To date, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of €18,680 in cash, two Rolex watches and €66,000 in funds restrained in a bank account.

Additional assets seized in the course of searches carried out today in Galway and Limerick include

• €22,000 cash.

• £4,450 Sterling.

• 191 Audi A6

• Assorted designer goods.

• €17,000 identified and restrained in accounts.