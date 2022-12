From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Council has agreed to invite Water Sports Bodies to meetings on Draft Beach Bye-laws next year.

Councillors were to vote on a motion to cease progress on the current draft bye-laws and start over.

However, council officials instead put to the council that relevant representatives and bodies be given a voice in future meetings.

Dr Barra Nevin, leader of ZoneGalwayBeaches campaign group, is delighted with the new approach: