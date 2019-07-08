Busker protest outside council meeting at City Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of buskers have gathered to protest at City Hall, College Road this afternoon.

Up to 30 demonstrators are protesting outside as councillors enter the chamber for a meeting of the local authority.

They’re protesting over proposed bye-laws which would restrict the use of amplification for buskers and street performers.

Our reporter Mairtín Ó Catháin has been speaking to Séamus- a busker who says if the bye-laws are adopted, busking in Galway would end.

