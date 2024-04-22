Businesses invited to solar energy info lunch in Galway city

Galway Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business lunch later this week which will provide information on solar panels.

Industry speakers and representation from the SEAI will be on hand to answer questions and talk through grants and incentives.

The ‘Simplifying Solar PV for Business’ event will take place at the Menlo Park Hotel from 12-2pm this Thursday (April 25th)

The event is free, and registration and more detail can be found here – https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/simplifying-solar-pv-for-business-tickets-881284625037?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl