Galway Bay FM

22 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Businesses invited to solar energy info lunch in Galway city

Share story:
Businesses invited to solar energy info lunch in Galway city

Galway Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business lunch later this week which will provide information on solar panels.

Industry speakers and representation from the SEAI will be on hand to answer questions and talk through grants and incentives.

The ‘Simplifying Solar PV for Business’ event will take place at the Menlo Park Hotel from 12-2pm this Thursday (April 25th)

The event is free, and registration and more detail can be found here – https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/simplifying-solar-pv-for-business-tickets-881284625037?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Share story:

Land Development Agency first patron of UG based Construct Innovate

The Land Development Agency has been announced as the first patron of the University of Galway based Construct Innovate. Construct Innovate is the nationa...

University of Galway marks Earth Day with student sustainability leaders

University of Galway has marked Earth Day by announcing the winners of the Student Sustainability Leadership Awards as Molly Hickey and Peter O’Neill. P...

Water outage affecting Headford surrounds

A water outage is today affecting Headford surrounds, Kilconly GWS, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Ballyfruit GWS and Cloghanower GWS It’s due to a burs...

Local councillor hopeful Tuam bypass works will finish before Friday

There’s much frustration today over traffic congestion in Tuam caused by road works which are scheduled to last until Friday Emergency resurfacing w...