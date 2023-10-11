Business owners raise concerns over problematic alleyway in Tuam

Business owners in Tuam have raised concerns over a problematic alleyway between Shop Street and O’Tooles car park.

The alleyway, which has been labelled a ‘ghetto’ by councillors, is unlit and workers feel intimated by those who gather there.

Councillor Pete Roche has blamed bad decision making by the council, and says it needs to take ownership of the problem.

He says the public needs to be protected.