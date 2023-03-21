Business leaders to flock to University of Galway next week for regional summit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Business leaders are expected to attend the Regional Business Summit at the University of Galway next week.

The event will focus on addressing challenges companies in the West face – in terms of talent attraction and retention, along with environmental and sustainability issues.

The summitt takes place on campus on Friday March 31st, from 8.45am to 1.30pm in the Bailey Allen Hall.

Attendees will hear from speakers in Enterprise Ireland and Ibec, experts in local and national companies as well as academics.