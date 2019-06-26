Business innovation centre for life sciences start ups open in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new business innovation centre for life sciences start-ups has been opened in the city.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West T.D Sean Kyne has officially opened the NUI Galway centre at Dangan Business Park.

The centre aims to support start-ups in the Life Sciences sector in the West – with room for up to 100 employees.

The 6-500 square feet facility has fully fitted laboratory space with state-of-the-art technology, tailored to the specific needs of life sciences start-ups.

Innovation Operations Manager at NUI Galway, Fiona Neary, says there’s a waiting list of companies who want to avail of the centre – to hear more from Fiona tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…