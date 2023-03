Galway Bay FM newsroom – A wide variety of events are being held in Galway for Local Enterprise Week, which kicks off today.

Budding entrepreneurs can avail of over 300 in-person and online events across the country until Friday.

Among the events in Galway are Business Advisory Clinics, held in Gort, Clifden, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Tuam.

More information can be found on localenterprise.ie.

Chair of the National Network of Local Enterprise Offices, John Magee describes what’s in store: