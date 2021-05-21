Bushypark man escapes conviction over COVID travel breach to collect new dog

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Bushypark man has escaped a conviction after a court heard his COVID travel breach was to collect a new dog.

His solicitor argued at Ennis District Court that his client wasn’t “going out to get a gourmet burger or a take-out pint”.

On April 27th last year, at a roundabout on the approach to Limerick City, Gardai advised 56 year old David Cotter, of Oranswell, Bushypark, to turn around and go home.

However he continued on his 110km round journey as he had arranged to pick up a new dog for the family.

Solicitor Daragh Hassett told Ennis District Court that Mr. Cotter’s Covid-19 breach didn’t involve him “going out to get a gourmet burger or a take-out pint”.

He outlined how his client had hoped the dog would improve the mood at home during the lockdown, especially for his 9 year old son.

It was offered that Mr. Cotter does recognise that the county, country and the world was in lockdown and he is embarrassed to have a summons in his name.

Judge Sandra Murphy noted that David Cotter had embarked on an innocent journey and the only aggravating factor was that he disregarded Garda advice to turn back.

Judge Murphy said she would strike out the matter if Mr. Cotter paid €100 to the Court Discretionary Fund.