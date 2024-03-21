21 March 2024
Bushy Park Church plans columbarium wall for cremated remains
St James’ Church in Bushy Park is seeking permission to build a colambarium wall for cremated remains.
24% of people in Ireland are now choosing cremation over burial
If planning permission is granted, the columbarium in Bushy Park will be built on an elevated site overlooking Lough Corrib
The church is working with Irish company Eternum Columbarium, which has recently completed such a project in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul in Ennis
Founder and Managing Director at Eternum, Joseph O’Neill, says the colambarium wall will offer people more choice