Bushy Park Church plans columbarium wall for cremated remains

Share story:

St James’ Church in Bushy Park is seeking permission to build a colambarium wall for cremated remains.

24% of people in Ireland are now choosing cremation over burial

If planning permission is granted, the columbarium in Bushy Park will be built on an elevated site overlooking Lough Corrib

The church is working with Irish company Eternum Columbarium, which has recently completed such a project in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul in Ennis

Founder and Managing Director at Eternum, Joseph O’Neill, says the colambarium wall will offer people more choice

Photo – Wiki