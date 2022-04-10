Bus fares on commuter routes in Galway to be reduced by 20% from tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Bus fares on all subsidised public transport services provided by Bus Éireann and Local Link in Galway are to be reduced by an average of 20% from tomorrow.

The plan to cut public transport fares was announced by the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in February and was among the measures included in the Government’s package to reduce the cost of living.

The fare reductions will benefit Bus Éireann customers on city services in Galway with passengers on the TFI Local Link rural services also seeing their fares drop by 20%

Fares on Bus Éireann’s inter-urban and commuter services will also fall, although fares on the company’s commercial Expressway services are not included.

Thanks to these changes, a journey from Galway to Clifden that currently costs €11.20 using a Leap card will now cost €8.96.

On Galway city services, the Leap fare of €1.68 will drop by 20% to €1.35.

Bus Éireann customers using a Student Leap Card will see an additional reduction of 50% on their fares from Monday.

Iarnród Éireann’s online fares are also reducing by an average of 20%, from tomorrow.