20 June 2024

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly

This scheme, already in place in Cork and Limerick, supports those with additional needs gain the skills to travel independently on public transport.

Bus Eireann has launched its new 5-year sustainability strategy, and its key aim to to have half it’s fleet with zero emissions by 2030.

Rory Leahy, the company’s Chief Safety and Sustainability officer says there are challenges in converting the fleet – but they’ve got a plan for that too.

