Bus Éireann’s diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions reduce by 30% in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann’s diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have reduced by 30% in Galway city as a result of its now entirely hybrid bus service.

In 2021, Galway became Ireland’s first city with an entirely hybrid bus service, funded by the NTA and operated by Bus Éireann.

A newly published sustainability report also states engineering teams in Galway completed hybrid vehicle maintenance training, the first in Ireland to achieve the qualification from the Institute of the Motor Industry.

Bus Éireann employs 258 people in Galway.

The company is targetting a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.

Rory Leahy, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer at Bus Éireann – he told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the 61 hybrid buses deployed nationwide are making a considerable difference…