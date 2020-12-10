Bus Éireann to replace 85% of Galway city fleet with electric hybrids

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann is to commence the conversion of 85% of its Galway city route fleet with the roll-out of electric hybrid buses.

The first of an initial order for 100 double-deck electric hybrid buses placed by the National Transport Authority have now arrived in Ireland.

The new buses will enter service in Galway and Dublin early in the New Year.

The fleet of 26 vehicles is capable of running in zero tailpipe emission mode for a distance of at least two and a half kilometers and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30%.

The NTA says the introduction of the buses represents a significant step forward in the transition to a low and zero emission urban public bus fleet, as provided for in the Irish Government’s Project Ireland 2040 and Climate Action Plan.

CEO of Bus Éireann Stephen Kent says the new buses will be in operation in Galway in late January..

