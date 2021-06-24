Bus Éireann to reinstate services on Galway to Gort route

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has announced that from this Friday, late services will be reinstated on the Galway to Gort bus route.

It follows the suspension of a number of Expressway 51 Galway-Limerick services last month, which resulted in the last bus from Galway departing at 5.05pm.

Local politicians expressed huge dismay at the move and the matter was even brought to the attention of Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dáil.

It’s now been confirmed that from Friday, the last daily departure from Ceannt Station will be restored to 7.05pm.

Bus Éireann says it recognises the later service from Galway is particularly important to people in South Galway and Clare.

It adds that guaranteed seat booking for the restored service will be available online at expressway.ie within a week of the resumption.