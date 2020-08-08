Bus Éireann to introduce additional Expressway services from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann is to introduce extra Expressway services from Galway from tomorrow.

An additional Expressway X20 service between Galway and Dublin will serve Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Athlone.

The coach will depart Galway at 5.30pm and depart Dublin at 10.30pm between Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, two additional Expressway 51 services on the Galway/Limerick/Cork route, serving Shannon Airport and Ennis, will run seven days a week from tomorrow.

The daily coaches will depart Galway at 7:05 and 9:05AM, and depart Cork at 12:25 and 2.25PM.