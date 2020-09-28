Bus Eireann to cease Galway to Dublin Expressway route from next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Bus Eireann is to cut it’s Intercity Galway to Dublin Route next year due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The move has been branded a consolidation of the expressway services as a response to the challenges faced during the pandemic and to secure Expressway’s 14 other national routes.

Bus Eireann’s Expressway service from Galway to Dublin and return currently make up 10 of the 15 departures a day.

Other services under threat are the Dublin routes to Cork and Limerick- while the bus to Belfast is to be suspended.

The X51 service from Galway to Limerick and Shannon Airport which ceased to operate during the summer will now formally be cancelled.

While no date has been set for the cancellation of the service, its expected the routes will cease early next year.

The National Bus and Rail Union says its been assured there will be no job losses.

Its General Secretary is Dermot O’Leary – he says its down to politicians to fight for their local bus service.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ann Rabbitte says she and her colleagues will certainly fight for constituents to have access to public transport.

However, Minister Rabbitte says now more than ever we need more buses on the road, not fewer.